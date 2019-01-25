Log In Register
Everyone in Denver is living for the announcement of the Season 11 Drag Race queens since local queen Yvie Oddly was announced as one of the contestants. But who’s she gonna be up against?

Check out this video and get to know the new season. Does she have fierce competition, or is she gonna leave them in the dust? You decide!

Photo courtesy of the Drag Race Facebook Page 

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

