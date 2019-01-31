First aired on Showtime on January 18, 2004, The L Word has been rumored to air once more after Ilene Chaiken, co-creator of the show, and Gary Levine, Showtime’s president, spoke about wanting to bring the series back.

NewNowNext explained that the rumors are true: The L Word is returning to Showtime. The series will be produced during the summer but returning to the screens later this year.

Some of you didn’t have to watch The L Word alone in your college dorm, with the door locked, on an incognito browser, and it really shows. — Sarah Karlan (@SkarSkarSkar) January 31, 2019

The hit early 2000s show followed the lives of lesbian and bisexual women through experiences with romance, heartbreak, and questioning sexualities in Los Angeles. Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey will play their original roles in the new installment of the very queer show.

Television Critics Association declared the revival of the show will look at how the lives of the women have changed. The L Word ran for five years, from 2004 to 2009, and will be coming back out of the closet soon.