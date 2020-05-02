As of May 6, when the stay-at-home order is up, a public health order will be in place in Denver requiring folks in certain settings to wear face-covering masks. It will remain in place until further notice.

Mayor Michael Hancock issued this order through the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).

“When we’re at the grocery store, work, or any other business, my face covering protects you, and your face covering protects me,” Mayor Hancock said. “The virus isn’t going away any time soon. By wearing a face covering, you’re doing your part to reduce the spread of infections and keep everyone safer.”

Per the public health order, residents and employees will be required to wear face coverings while inside of or waiting in line to enter certain businesses, facilities, or locations such as any retail or commercial business, at a bus stop, or facilities offering health care services. The Public Health Order from DDPHE, which outlines where wearing a face covering is mandatory for residents and employees, is available here.

The order defines a face covering as a covering:

Made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.

May be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials.

Should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

Need to cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely.

Should be replaced when it becomes dirty, wet, and/or difficult to breathe through.

Don’t have a mask? Formed in recent weeks in response to the health crisis, the Colorado Sewing Coalition are providing face coverings for $5. The masks are made by volunteers and those who are currently out of work. Kits are also available from the Coalition at Highlands United Methodist Church, 3131 Osceola, and orders can be placed at cosewingcoalition@gmail.com.