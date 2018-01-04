Germany ruled in favor of a third gender option on birth certificates for intersex babies.

According to New Now Next, this ruling was in response to an individual registered as a woman whose chromosome test revealed they were genetically neither male or female. Now, the country has until the end of the year to update birth certificates with a third gender option, which will be designated as either “inter” or “various.”

An intersex person has won a court case in Germany to allow them to register with a third gender. Why does it matter? Take it away, Lynn. pic.twitter.com/JRJhLoXdsZ — dwnews (@dwnews) November 20, 2017

As of now, it’s not clear whether or not non-binary Germans will also be able to take advantage of this rule to update their birth certificates accordingly. However, intersex activists are considering this as a victory, as gender will no longer be filled in incorrectly or left blank on birth certificates.

It is currently estimated that 1.7% of the world’s population is intersex, making it as common as red hair. This is a major step forward for international intersex rights, and for removing the stigma that everyone must be assigned a sex and gender at birth.