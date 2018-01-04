Log In Register
Germany ruled in favor of a third gender option on birth certificates for intersex babies.

According to New Now Nextthis ruling was in response to an individual registered as a woman whose chromosome test revealed they were genetically neither male or female. Now, the country has until the end of the year to update birth certificates with a third gender option, which will be designated as either “inter” or “various.”

As of now, it’s not clear whether or not non-binary Germans will also be able to take advantage of this rule to update their birth certificates accordingly. However, intersex activists are considering this as a victory, as gender will no longer be filled in incorrectly or left blank on birth certificates.

It is currently estimated that 1.7% of the world’s population is intersex, making it as common as red hair. This is a major step forward for international intersex rights, and for removing the stigma that everyone must be assigned a sex and gender at birth.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT’s resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.
https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

