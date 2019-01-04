All that is twirly, burly, and bright – Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is making a swift return to the front range with a one-night-only performance at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. The magnificence of this ballet combines all that is loved about the timeless art-form with a delightful and surprising twist.

The all-male company of dancers shatter gender norms and dance lovers’ expectations as the seriously comical men in tights dress in their finest tutus and tiaras. Elegance and grace thrive on the stage in a rather unique form that is anything but traditionally typical.

Check out this teaser of the beauties in action and read what the critics have said about the insanely fun troupe that has been taking the stage since 1974.

“Fire, flood, illness, trauma — nothing could stop Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo from dancing, and all for you, you, you.” Alastair Macaulay, The New York Times

“Not afraid to play to the house, they conspire with us to pay homage to tradition even while giving it a kick in the tutu.” Elizabeth Zimmer, Village Voice

“They make you believe the Statue of Liberty is a drag queen.” Neil Norman, The Stage, London

Photo courtesy of Facebook