“I can talk about my own experience, but I can’t really explain anyone else’s, so, it’s important for us to all tell our stories.”

First making his splash in the R&B world with EchoV, whose claim to fame was being the first all-gay boyband, Jay MaQ is back, and the plan is to make music that is more personal and compelling than ever.

In a society where black, gay men are still ostracized and some of the most marginalized folks in the U.S., Jay MaQ proudly wears lipstick and heels, blending sex appeal and the masculine and feminine aesthetics. Musically, he also plays with all ranges and styles to create pop that is unique and nuanced.

His catchy single “No Love” made a splash this spring, melding moody melodies with lyrics about heartbreak we can all relate to. OUT FRONT caught up with Jay MaQ to talk about forthcoming music and future plans.

How did you first get into music, and how did you become a member of the first, all-gay boy band?

I first got turned on to music probably at about 4 or 5. My parents are very big church people; my father’s a minister, and my mother is head deaconess. So, we went to church a lot, which means I started off in the toddler choir and just sort of progressed from there.

I went from that onto other choirs in the area, then started to do musical theater, and then onto R&B and hip-hop in college. I joined the group a few years after moving to California. I wasn’t really doing anything with music at the time, and I got extremely stressed out and anxious about not being fulfilled, even though everything else was going right in my life.

So, I started searching for things; I ended up on Craigslist looking for a band who wanted a singer, and then just decided, let’s audition for the boy band; why not? And then, once I made it through auditions, we all sort of meshed together, and ironically, we all ended up being gay. Then it was like, ‘Oh wow, we’re setting out to make a very diverse, gay, boy band.’

What was that experience like, being in such a diverse band?

As diverse as we were, we had some real fun, cultural overlap, like everyone kind of had a little bit of musical theatre in their background. Everyone kind of had knowledge of hip-hop and R&B; everyone had some sort of dance training. So, it was really fun and interesting how different we all were but how we had these overlaps. We were working together all week, all weekend; we just kind of become each other’s everything.

What inspired you to go off on your own after that?

March and April of last year, I was having some struggles with my career path, like what I was doing, and I really needed to take a step back, because being in the band was kind of like having two, full-time jobs. You get up; you go to work, and then you’d be spending hours in rehearsal. So, I took a step back because I was struggling with my career and wanted to do something that made me a little more fulfilled and happy.

I stepped back from the band, but I just kept writing and producing, and by the time I was ready to step back in, they all had kind of disbanded, so I struck out on my own.

What do you consider your main inspiration right now?

I’ve found myself really inspired by reggae music and a lot of Latin sounds. I have this really big urge to pull from, like, traditional, R&B types of styles. The project I’m releasing this year kind of swings back and forth between a lot of influences, but it’s very hip-hop and R&B with a pop edge to every aspect of it.

What are you focusing on right now that COVID-19 has interrupted touring plans?

I’m focusing more on doing things like finding ways to stream live performances on a regular basis without breaking the bank. I just ordered speakers and a mixer, brand-new microphones. For me, it’s all about what content I can create on my own and being prepared with ideas as soon as I can jump back into things.

During such tough times, how are you focusing your message to reach other queer folks and people of color?

I think it’s really important to be authentic. I happen to take up space as a gay, black man from the South with my own experiences, and I feel like it’s very important for every kind of voice to be heard. I think that’s where we’ll get to a sort of understanding about representation. I can talk about my own experience, but I can’t really explain anyone else’s, so, it’s important for us to all tell our stories.

What are you focusing on the most this year?

This year, the focus is on individual singles being released throughout the year that are more like standalone, individual projects. The first step is also to create more visuals for those. Right now, I’m in the process of finishing the writing for my EP, and then I’ll be getting into the studio to record everything.

Photos provided by jaymaqmusic.com