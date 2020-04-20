In response to the COVID crisis, a coalition of cannabis brands calling themselves Friends in Weed quickly sprang into action to help the faltering service industries in Colorado. Originally conceived as a business-to-business donation vehicle, Friends in Weed received an outpouring of individuals asking how they could help. To meet this growing need, Friends in Weed have just launched a four-day blitz called 420 Help.

Founded on March 18, several cannabis brands came together wanting to do something to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Friends in Weed seek to provide ongoing support to members of the cannabis and

service industries.

Anxiety is running high these days during the COVID-19 pandemic, even among the supposedly laid-back cannabis crowd: In a recent survey by Goldenseed of 438 U.S. active marijuana users, 40 percent said they were using more during the pandemic, and 73.7 percent cited “stress and anxiety relief” as their motivation.

“We have recently grown to over 12 partners and are adding new ones every day.” Friends in Weed aim to give back to essential workers who provide access to cannabis for the citizens of Colorado while also supporting the local restaurant industry during a time when we all need extra help managing daily life.

420 Help asks the cannabis industry and consumers to turn this year’s 420, traditionally a heavy consumption-oriented holiday, into something that truly helps all Coloradans. 420 Help is a one-weekend donation push to galvanize the Colorado Cannabis Community.

Every dollar raised during 420 weekend will go to the Governor’s Colorado COVID Relief Fund, which is providing millions of dollars in immediate aid to first responders, healthcare professionals, educators, and other crucial community services throughout Colorado.

420 Help challenges every cannabis consumer and fan to make a donation of $4.20 this weekend and challenges cannabis businesses and coalitions to donate at least $420 or 4.2 percent of sales. The fundraising efforts go from April 17 through April 20 at midnight. Donations are being collected on the Friends in Weed website.