While the crowded list of democratic candidates have been plugging away at obtaining qualifications for the next round of debates, a local politician from the Rockies has decided to take a step back from national leadership and focus again on Colorado.

Former Gov. John Hickelooper, who served from 2010 until he became term-limited in 2018, has a long history of supporting LGBTQ equality and has been a champion for queer rights.

He has been quoted as saying, “I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies,” as he described himself as being a skinny kid with coke bottle glasses and a funny last name. In his candidacy for president, he had planned on taking on the biggest bully of all: Trump.

“I ran for president because this country is being ripped apart by partisan politics and games while our biggest problems go unsolved,” said Hickenlooper in a video message released Thursday.

While rumors are now circulating that the former governor may aim at a senate seat, nothing has been confirmed by his camp.

“I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we only work together,” said Hickenlooper.