While the crowded list of democratic candidates have been plugging away at obtaining qualifications for the next round of debates, a local politician from the Rockies has decided to take a step back from national leadership and focus again on Colorado.

Former Gov. John Hickelooper, who served from 2010 until he became term-limited in 2018, has a long history of supporting LGBTQ equality and has been a champion for queer rights.

He has been quoted as saying, “I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies,” as he described himself as being a skinny kid with coke bottle glasses and a funny last name. In his candidacy for president, he had planned on taking on the biggest bully of all: Trump.

“I ran for president because this country is being ripped apart by partisan politics and games while our biggest problems go unsolved,” said Hickenlooper in a video message released Thursday.

While rumors are now circulating that the former governor may aim at a senate seat, nothing has been confirmed by his camp.

“I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we only work together,” said Hickenlooper.

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

