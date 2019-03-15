Friday, March 15

Start your St. Patty’s weekend off right with the colorful, crazy, and Celtic burlesque show at Blush and Blu! At a place where all humans are welcome, always, Make You Blush Burlesque is celebrating the imagination and creativity of the finest performers in Denver. At a mere $5 cover, an evening of drinks, dancing, and debauchery is sure to set the tone of your jig just right.

Saturday, March 16 :: Parade begins 9:30 a.m.

Don your finest and warmest jade apparel and start your Saturday festivities with one of Colorado’s largest celebrations in Downtown Denver. Starting at Wynkoop and 19th, this parade will jig down 17th street in front of Union Station and slither along Blake street, landing at Coors Field. Lasting about four hours, this is a fun way to partake in the family-friendly affair. Just remember, if you plan on putting some Irish in that coffee, follow all rules and regulations of the City and County of Denver regarding alcohol consumption or general “tailgating” activities.

Saturday, March 16

Come see the Bears in their Kilts and celebrate St. Patrick’s day, as The Front Range Bears are hosts for their emerald charity beer bust from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy the drink specials and sip up for a good cause while you get down to all your favorite jams by Craig C.

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17

Grab all your Judys and hit up this hotspot on Colfax for their HUGE St Patrick’s Day Celebration. All day Saturday, they will be offering tip top drink specials and a party fit for the gods hosted by Dominique Opulent Ross. Show starts at 10:00 p.m., but why wait until then to get polished and be seen!?

Head back Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Green Beer and Bust for the greenest Sunday Funday of the year.

Sunday, March 17

T. Todd Presents: Green Beers & Queers Shamrock Showdown!! St. Patrick’s Day is here, and they are celebrating with drink specials in addition to the traditional Sunday Beer Bust, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Let your inner shamrock show on the dance floor with live music from Thumpin’ McGee and enjoy free food all afternoon.

Charlie’s invites you to keep the party going all night with a very special Kiki show you won’t want to miss. Feel the luck with Charlie’s house queen Yolanti Pussy for the one-night-only They’re After Me Lucky Pussy performance that starts at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17

Follow the rainbow to the Golden Triangle Saturday night, which will kick off the festivities at #Vybe with Majestic Hearts presents Luck O’ the Irish, a drag show to benefit Gateway Domestic Violence Services.

For those early risers, head on over to their 7 a.m. wake-up call with a bit o’ coffee and “cream,” as they will be awaitin’ your arrival with a fresh pot. Stick around for their weekly beer bust from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and hang out even longer for drink specials and dancing that goes well into the night.