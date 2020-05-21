Feeding Colorado Heroes (FCH), a Denver-based, volunteer-led organization, took the initiative to provide food for medical workers who are on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 4,500 workers have been fed with the support of 55 restaurants since the launch of the organization on March 24, and there are no signs the are slowing down.

In a short six weeks, nearly $63,000 has been raised for FCH by Colorado residents, businesses, and supporters from around the country. Feeding Corlado Heroes, was created by Prim Communications with The agency’s owner, Gretchen TeBockhorst, along with senior account manager Taylor Shields, taking active roles in fundraising and scheduling multiple deliveries each day with restaurants and medical facilities.

The hospitals and healthcare facilities they have served include Denver Health, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Lutheran Medical Center, and Porter Adventist, among others. Orders from independently owned restaurants range from 50-250 meals each.

“We have been overwhelmed by the community’s response to healthcare workers during the pandemic,” said Hollie Seeley, interim president and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “Our team truly appreciates the donated meals from Feeding Colorado Heroes. Their generosity has fueled our staff not only physically but emotionally as well.”

Now more than ever, the country’s medical workers need to be supported in any way possible. FCH hopes to provide relief for the front-line workers.

“In the beginning, we were simply asking ourselves ‘How can we help?’” explained TeBockhorst. “We created Feeding Colorado Heroes as a way to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. Since then, it has been really uplifting to see just how many people in Denver and beyond want to help. Even local businesses like Liberty Global and Adelska Date Night have stepped up to donate for the benefit of the hospitals, in addition to Colorado’s independently-owned restaurants.”

The organization hopes to continue to raise funds in an effort to provide meals to healthcare teams who are expecting a second wave of COVID-19 patients.

“When we speak to many of our contacts at the hospitals, they’re hardly taking a sigh of relief,” said TeBockhorst. “Now that businesses are opening again, many of the hospital teams are expecting to see a new surge of patients, maybe even more than they experienced during the initial surge. We want to be there to support these individuals with nourishing meals if and when that time comes.”

To donate to Feeding Colorado Heroes, visit their GoFundMe page. The organization also shares stories and photos from their deliveries on Facebook and Instagram at @feedingcoloradoheroes.