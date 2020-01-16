Fans of the catchy, heavy, and fabulous goodness that is Black Veil Brides, get excited. Former vocalist Ashley Purdy is currently tearing it up on the solo sector.

<noscript><iframe title="ASHLEY PURDY - NOWHERE (Official Lyric Video)" width="1200" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uR86ciWVzuI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The former bassist and vocalist of Black Veil Brides, as well as former member of Orgasm, Stolen Hearts, and Children of the Beast, Purdy is no stranger to blending heavy and poppy sensibilities to create something intense and genuine. His stint with Black Veil Brides, beginning in 2009, launched him into the public eye, and he’s been riding the wave ever since. He has been a roll model for countless teens, young adults, and fans, and has a knack for putting himself front and center in a way that is both fiercely proud and genuine.

In addition to being a renowned musician and vocalist, Purdy was instrumental in graphic design for Black Veil Brides and the other projects he has been involved with. He also dabbles in fashion with his clothing line, Ashley Purdy Fashion Inc., and has an impressive sensibility for crafting looks for the stage. This has earned him the respect of many who love the looks he pulls as well as the music he creates, and his signature fashion creations have become something of a staple for Purdy.

Purdy’s first successful single as a solo venture, “Nowhere,” sourced all its material from the Facebook fan group he’s a part of, Purdy Community. Despite his larger-than-life persona, he has a close relationship with his fans and pays tribute to them in this phenomenal video. Check it out above to hear the latest offerings from his forthcoming arsenal of prolific work.

On the heels of all this ass kicking, Purdy isn’t resting on his laurels. His next single hits the web and the airwaves February 14, so stay tuned.

