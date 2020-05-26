Envision:You, in partnership with OMNI Institute, released today the Our Community & COVID-19 Survey conducted this past April. The survey looks at the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community. More than 250 respondents to the survey represented 25 counties across the state with nearly half coming from medium, small, and rural areas.

Some of the key points that the results have shown include:

Fourty-four percent reported a loss of social support systems.

Over half of those do not feel they have what they need to manage their mental health right now.

Thirty percent reported a loss of a job or income.

Six out of 10 of those are worried about making ends meet.

Twenty percent reported a change in their living situation.

Four out of 10 of those are worried about their safety in their current living condition.

Fifty-three percent reported mental health support as an important need.

Ten percent percent indicated this need as critical.

“The survey highlights what we are hearing from folks in our work—that individuals are having difficulty managing existing mental health symptoms, confronting an increase in drug use, and are dealing with growing interpersonal relationship concerns” said Steven Haden, co-founder of Envision:You.

“Having a supportive group of friends and family members is often key to successfully dealing with the stress of day-to-day life and maintaining good mental health. With the COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions in place, these important relationships suddenly vanished while leaving many us feeling isolated from our community,” added Haden.

Envision:You, with support from OMNI Institute, reached out to LGBTQ+ Coloradans across the state to understand their emerging concerns and needs in the face of COVID-19.

Nearly 280 individuals from across the state completed a brief, online survey, and representatives from several LGBTQ+-serving organizations shared their insights during virtual and one-on-one focus groups. Respondents were asked to weigh in on early impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on their lives, including how it is affecting their mental health, employment, and housing along with social support.

“We know that timely and actionable data are critical to supporting decision-making, and addressing significant health equity issues for LGBTQ+ Coloradans,” said Jean Denious, chief executive officer, OMNI Institute.

“We hope the data from this survey will provide important context and insights to state and local leaders about the unique impacts of the pandemic for LGBTQ+ individuals while underscoring the fundamental importance of behavioral health services and supports for all communities.”

To review the full results of the survey visit: Envision:You Our Community & COVID-19.