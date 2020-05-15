Envision:You were recently awarded $25,000 of grant funding by the Colorado COVID Relief Fund to help respond to the behavioral health needs of Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As with many crises, COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized communities. Envision:You are a non-profit education and advocacy organization dedicated to supporting the mental health needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

“One of the most difficult challenges any of us face is confronting a person we care about who is suffering from an untreated behavioral health concern. We know that substance use and mental health issues don’t get better when they are ignored—in fact, they are likely to get much worse,” said Steven Haden, co-founder of Envision:You. “Furthermore, stigma surrounding the receipt of mental health services is among the many barriers that discourage people from seeking treatment, especially among members of the LGBTQ+ community. Individuals whos identify as queer are often unable to find culturally competent prevention and treatment services.”

“We know that there are communities who are often overlooked, and the members of the review team were pleased to be able to support the important work of Envision:You.” Roxane White, co-chair of Governor Polis’ COVID Relief Philanthropic Team.

Approximately one in three LGBTQ+ adults experience some form of mental illness each year, and nearly one in four are confronting a substance use disorder. The topic of mental illness has been difficult to openly discuss over the years, and many people view mental health with a negative stigma. With these issues becoming increasingly prevalent, especially considering the COVID-19 public health crisis, it is imperative that we move mental health to the forefront of conversation topics and have transparent discussions about how we are truly feeling.

For those struggling, it is important they understand help is available. To have the ‘talk,’ it is important to understand the challenges the LGTBQ+ community faces. Envision:You, because of this grant funding, will begin the development of a “How to Have the Talk” campaign that will encourage people to engage in supportive and empathic conversations around this topic while providing resources. According to Haden, “it is crucial that we express these emotions with others daily. By talking about mental health openly, more people may be encouraged to seek out resources and professional help.”

About the Colorado COVID Relief Fund

Led by an executive committee in coordination with the Governor’s Office, the Colorado COVID Relief Fund was developed to raise and coordinate allocation of funds based on COVID-19 prevention, impact, and recovery needs of community-based organizations in Colorado. The Fund is organized to ensure that the most acute community needs across the state are being addressed and that community voice is reflected in all funding decisions made over time.

About Envision:You

The Envision:You mission is to support, educate, and empower Colorado’s LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning) community living with a mental health or substance use disorder. To learn more about Envision:You and find COVID-19 specific resources, please visit envision-you.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis, please contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.