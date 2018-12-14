Ellen’s been playing nice for too long, and she’s getting a little sick of it.

When you think about it, Ellen’s always been pushed around a bit. First, she felt she had to stay in the closet to appease viewers. Then, when she did come out, she lost her sitcom and was told people wouldn’t “get it” because she is queer. Now, in 2018, she is finally able to have her own show, but still feels a bit stuck.

According to New Now Next, she has been considering quitting her daytime television spot, partially at the urging of her wife, Portia de Rossi. Ellen reportedly gets frustrated that she has to constantly appear to be laughing, joking, and entertaining, just because that’s what she does on the show.

“Being trapped in the world of being asked to dance and expected to be nice, it’s real,” said friend Tig Notaro, who co-directed, according to New Now Next. “I’m sure there’s people who think she’s kidding. Or can’t have a bad day. But she does. It’s an interesting pickle she’s in.”

Will 2019 and the release of her new documentary be a turning point for the comedian, or will she stay on as a daytime talkshow host? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: Ellen is tired of being told to be happy all the time, and she’s tired of your crap.