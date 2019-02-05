The beloved weekly party that started it all, Electronic Tuesdays, is celebrating its eighth year as a monthly event.

Originally, the party was born at Cervantes’ other side, and was the first official, recurring party thrown by local promoters Sub.mission. Now, almost a decade later, Sub.mission have their own venue, The Black Box.

This year, they are making their anniversary with a special appearance from Distance, the U.K. dubstep DJ who helped spawn the underground genre. He will be joined by DJ De-Tü, the winners from the weekly DJ battles in January, Syntax, Dr. Despise, and Banzulu. There will also be a special tag session between the new Sub.mission resident DJs.

“The Black Box is a safe space for all,” Black Box owner Nicole Cacciavillano told OUT FRONT in 2017 when the venue first opened. “Everyone is treated equally, no exceptions to that rule.”

If this sounds like a good time, come out and dance. Grab tickets here.

Photos courtesy of The Black Box on Facebook