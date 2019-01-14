We thought we would never see the day, but Drag Race just cast its first-ever cisgender woman to perform on the show.

Felicia Heals, whose birth name is Ekaterina Bushueva, will be performing in this season of Drag Race Thailand, according to Gay Star News.

Felicia has been doing drag for 12 months, and her drag mother, Pagina Heals, is the co-host of Drag Race Thailand.

“We have always had a very good understanding and connection. It was a very natural thing,” she explained regarding her relationship with her drag mother. “Pangina is a drag mother who lets you develop yourself. She asked me first to see if I was ready to perform before I did perform for the first time. When I have questions she is always happy to advice and suggest or give a hint of what I might want to try, but in the end the decision is up to me.”

She was nervous about sending in her tape to the show, but is excited about what the future could hold for other queens.

“It is a big controversy for many but I hope my feature will open doors to bio queens and drag kings around the world to be more accepted and loved,” she said.