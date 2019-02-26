Activists just held a “No Border Wall Protest Drag Show” performance at the border to raise money for asylum seekers.

“Who’s ready to have a political time?” drag queen Beatrix Lestrange asked the audience, according to NBC. “We’ll try to bring joy, positivity, beauty, drag, culture to whatever this is.”

NBC reported that the group performed to songs like Green Day’s “American Idiot” and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. They raised $650 for RAICES, a Texas-based fund for asylum seekers.

“The vision was to perform in front of this wall, and project our beauty, and our glamour, and our empowerment against this symbol that stands for hate, racism, and xenophobia,” Lestrange said.“If we can do this in front of the border wall, then they can do something similar. Do it now, because tomorrow is too late.”

Photo courtesy of Nataly Oviedo on Facebook