This past Friday was truly a holy day. Not because it was Good Friday, but because it was the day that 93 absolute hits from Dolly Parton’s collection were made available digitally and via streaming for the first time, songs off her early 2000s albums like Little Sparrow, Halos & Horns, For God and Country, Live and Well, Those Were The Days, and Better Day.

Some of the albums had been under the Sugar Hill/ Welk record label, but rights were finally reverted to Dolly, and she did not disappoint.

Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally available again online! I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these hard times ❤️ Listen now wherever you stream music! https://t.co/9vhYQb6Hd7 pic.twitter.com/q26tOmbAoj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 10, 2020

Dolly has said that her 2002 album, Halos & Horns, which was the third and final part in her bluegrass trilogy, is one of her favorites. Now old and new fans alike can discover that album, which has until recently only been available on CD for the past 20 years.

“Dubbed Southern Living’s “Southerner of the Year,” Dolly Parton continues to make a difference, in the good times and the bad. It is her hope and wish that by making more songs of hers available for streaming, that listeners will be streaming joy into their hearts and homes during this unprecedented time.” boasts her website.

Even before this, she has done plenty to help ease young minds struggling with the lockdown. Earlier in the month, she released a series of videos she called “Goodnight with Dolly” where she leads classic children’s books like The Little Engine that Could.

To celebrate the newly digital songs, Dolly re-released the candy-colored music video for the Halos & Horns single, “I’m Gone.” The banjo bop is about a woman leaving a relationship—and all of her possessions—as she flees her man for a new start.

“I know so many couples who stayed in relationships because of stuff. I’ve always said that I would never stay with anybody who didn’t love me no matter what,” she explained about the song. “So the song kind of wrote itself, as I described all of the things (in a humorous way) that you would leave behind if you left somebody.”

And if that didn’t sell you, did we mention the music video features UFOs? Dolly and aliens; what more could you ask for?