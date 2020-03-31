Alex Fishman and Anthony Shirk were supposed get married last weekend in upstate New York but postponed the ceremony until November due to COVID-19. The happy couple had already been engaged for a year-and-a-half, so they decided to use Zoom.

Zoom, a video conferencing platform, has seen a massive influx of users from wedding ceremonies and college courses, all trying to manage as stay-at-home orders are issued across the nation. Fishman said in an Instagram post, “While the past few weeks have been a whirlwind of fear and uncertainty, [Shirk] and I are happy to share some light amidst the darkness; we made it official [on our original wedding date]!

Shirk also gave this message, “At the end of the day, it’s about a union of two people and the unrelenting commitment, in spite of all the external factors that are happening in the world, so I think it’s just a reminder of what a marriage entails.”

About 15 to 20 relatives and close friends watched the wedding which was only attended by seven people, four friends, the officiant, and of course, the married couple to be. The wedding was held in Batter Park, walking distance from Fishman and Shirk’s home.

They met on the dating app Hinge in 2014 and were planning on honeymooning in Puerto Rico but, that unfortunately has also been postponed. New York City has a third of all cases in the U.S. and has become the “the epicenter of this crisis” according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

