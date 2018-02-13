Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, the U.S. Department of Education announced they will not be investigating claims made by trans students that they were denied access to the restrooms that match their genders.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News,  DoE spokeswoman Liz Hill basically said that bathroom discrimination is OK.

“In the case of bathrooms, however, long-standing regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX,” she claimed, in relation to the fact that bathrooms are the one place not protected in schools.

This is even more disappointing, given that a trans teen in Wisconsin recently won a lawsuit granting him the right to use the men’s bathroom, and certain states are granting trans protections. The Wisconsin suit should have won some federal protections for trans students under Title IX, the discrimination clause, but it appears that the Department of Education is choosing not to interpret it that way.

Many civil rights activists spoke out against this injustice and the lack of respect trans folks are facing in schools:

This is definitely a major blow against the trans community. Schools can help by making sure they have a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, and allowing students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Previous ArticleOld Major Celebrates 5 Years in Denver
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.