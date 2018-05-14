As Denver’s queer nightlife continues to change—six new LGBTQ-focused bars have opened within the last two years—one of Denver’s oldest community bars is closing. The Denver Wrangler, located at 3090 N Downing St., will be shutting its doors permanently on June 25.

For the past 21 years, The Wrangler has offered a home to Denver’s LGBTQ community, especially the hairy ones. From the bartenders to the rotating pictures of beefy, hairy men, there is no doubt that the Wrangler was a bar catered to the bear community. Its weekly Sunday Beer Bust has been a staple in Denver for years.

They officially announced the closing on their website Sunday evening.

The Wrangler will be hosting a farewell Pride Beer Bust on June 17—and if it’s anything like previous years, it’s bound to be one hell of a party.

The following week they will host their final Sunday Beer Bust on the June 24.