The city of Denver will be extending the stay-at-home order until May 8, meaning it will extend a bit longer than the state order.

Mayor Hancock announced the news today via press release in a brief teaser about an upcoming address and via Tweet. However, several news outlets have already picked it up.

As of April 26, the state will reopen partially, going form a stay-at-home order to a “safer at home” phase. Hancock has decided we need to shelter in place a little longer.

Now, the pressure is on for the city to step up testing and social distance measures in order to open by the new May date. This date also falls a few days before bars and restaurants are set to reopen in the state.

Addison Herron-Wheeler
