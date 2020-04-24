The city of Denver will be extending the stay-at-home order until May 8, meaning it will extend a bit longer than the state order.

Mayor Hancock announced the news today via press release in a brief teaser about an upcoming address and via Tweet. However, several news outlets have already picked it up.

I know many are anxious about what next week will look like given @GovofCO‘s phased relaxation of the state stay at home order on Monday. After careful consideration, in consultation w/ metro mayors & public health guidance, I’ve decided to extend our local order. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 24, 2020

Extending our stay-at-home order will give us more time to do the things necessary for our community to re-open safely & in stages. So, we need a little more time to scale up testing & tracing, & provide our resident & biz w/ the kind of specific guidance they are asking for. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 24, 2020

I’ll have more information for the community during an update tomorrow at 10 am on https://t.co/58fMgAiBrg and https://t.co/N0rG1g2hW9. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 24, 2020

As of April 26, the state will reopen partially, going form a stay-at-home order to a “safer at home” phase. Hancock has decided we need to shelter in place a little longer.

Now, the pressure is on for the city to step up testing and social distance measures in order to open by the new May date. This date also falls a few days before bars and restaurants are set to reopen in the state.