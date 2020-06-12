The Denver City Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon it is dismissing cases against 320 protesters who were arrested for curfew violations and were not charged with other crimes related to destructive behavior or violence.

Curfews were in effect for six nights last week in Denver. Mayor Michael Hancock ordered the overnight curfew May 30 after violent protests at the state Capitol the night before. He let the order expire as the nightly protests became more peaceful. The most recent curfew expired at 5 a.m. on June 5.

“We recognize the profound value of peaceful protest, especially now. We are dismissing the curfew violations as part of a non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the Court system,” City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said in a statement.

Additionally, the city attorney’s office said it will contact those charged to see if they would like to participate in a forum with Denver police and city leaders “so their experiences and perspectives can be heard.”

Dates and times for the forum have not yet been announced.

“While I very much hope that there is never a future need for another curfew in Denver, if one is ever imposed, in whatever circumstances, it will be important that our residents take it seriously and comply with it. We support all First Amendment-based protests, but we could not support the violent, destructive behavior that occurred in the early days of the protests. The City was required to institute the curfew to mitigate risk to life and property. I am hopeful that by dismissing the charges and opening another forum for dialogue between the community, law enforcement, and the City, we can listen and learn from each other,” Bronson said.

The City Attorney’s Office is dismissing the cases against individuals who were arrested for curfew violations during the protests and were not charged with additional crimes related to destructive behavior or violence, according to a press release from CAO.

Police made more than 300 arrests over several days of protesting for George Floyd. Many of those arrests were for curfew violations. However, some of those individuals arrested had other or additional charges including assault, criminal mischief, assault to a peace officer, burglary, and arson.

The CAO has identified 320 cases that will be dismissed effective immediately.