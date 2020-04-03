The city of Denver just released the following information about temporary road closures:

“Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is closing select streets to thru-traffic on a temporary basis to create more space for Denver residents to walk, bike and run while complying with physical distancing requirements. The additional room, currently not being used for car traffic, will allow people to enjoy the outdoors and feel more comfortable getting out for a walk, bike ride, or fresh air during this time. By officially closing some areas to vehicle thru-traffic, the city hopes to provide a safer experience in alignment with its Vision Zero efforts to provide safer streets for all.

Roads that will close to thru-traffic on Saturday, April 4, are:

Capitol Hill Neighborhood

o E. 11th Avenue from Lincoln Street to Humboldt Street

Sloan Lake Neighborhood

o Bryon Place from Zenobia Street to Stuart Street

o Stuart Street from 24th Avenue to 21st Avenue

North Capitol Hill/City Park West Neighborhoods

o E. 16th Avenue from Lincoln Street to City Park Esplanade

“ More locations are being reviewed for implementation and will be listed in the COVID-19 area of the city’s website at denvergov.org in the coming days. Areas being looked at first are neighborhoods with greater population densities where there’s a greater need for space and where adjacent parks are seeing significant use and reaching capacity. Areas of the city that don’t have immediate access to a park or trail are also being prioritized.

“ While the roads will be closed to thru-traffic, local access will still be allowed, which means people who live on the street, or need to access a destination on the stretch of roadway that is closed, will be allowed access. People in cars are urged to go very slowly and use extreme caution on these shared streets.

“ Activities that will be allowed on these stretches of roadway closed to thru-traffic include:

Low speed activities including walking, biking, and running. People should maintain physical distancing and be mindful of each other regardless of mode of travel.

Emergency vehicles and people who live on the street are allowed access.

People carrying out essential business activities such as deliveries or take-out orders that start or end on the stretch are also allowed access to the roadway.

On-street parking is allowed. However, Denver is still enforcing fire hydrant clearance zones, no stopping zones, loading zones, blocked driveways and alleys. More information on current parking regulations can be found on the city’s website.

“ Activities not allowed on these stretches closed to thru-traffic include, but are not limited to:

Group gatherings

Picnicking

Set up of tables, chairs, play equipment, etc.

“People with concerns or questions about the use of these roadways can contact 311.

While this can seem like a threatening or draconian measure, the goal is to increase social distancing an encourage outdoor activity as the city continues to fight the virus and strives to flatten the curve.