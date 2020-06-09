The Annual Denver Pride 5K will be heading virtual for the 2020 edition due to COVID-19. The official race-day will be held on June 20th. While gathering in person is not an option this year, the mission stays true – now more than ever.

The Denver Pride 5K provides funds for important and life-changing queer programs all across Colorado, along with year-round service to Colorado’s LGBTQ community. Because of this, organizers and contributors wanted to keep the tradition going, even if that meant going virtual.

For individual fundraisers participating in this year’s virtual edition of the race, every dollar raised will directly support Denver’s LGBTQ community members.

To to be apart of the event, participants can sign up individually or with a team to complete their very own 5K “race” to win prizes. Each participant will utilize the tools to raise funds will they complete a 5K with social distancing in mind. Then, participants are asked to submit photos and race time to the online leaderboard for a shot at one of the prizes.

“While we won’t be able to gather in person for the joyous experience of racing with over 1,500 LGBTQ advocates, our mission to fundraise in support of The Center on Colfax is more critical than ever. The Denver Pride 5K provides vital funds for life-changing programs and year-round services to Colorado’s LGBTQ community. We’re working hard to reach our community during these tough times and are ready to open our doors to all once again when it’s safe,” said Denver Pride.

Denver Pride 5K will be featuring photos on their website in hopes to continue the aspect of the queer community during these trying times due to COVID-19.

Even without the excitement of sharing the track with fellow LGBTQ+ advocates, Denver Pride 5K is sure to continue the tradition of fighting for the queer community, one participant at a time.