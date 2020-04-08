Denver is expanding efforts in providing better care and shelter for people experiencing homelessness with assistance from the state and shelter providers. The city finalized an agreement with multiple hotels, located downtown, for an additional 151 rooms. Denver now has almost 300 individual rooms available for individuals who have tested positive or otherwise required to be isolated, as well as for protective action for individuals who are not currently symptomatic. Their goal is to add up to 3,000 total hotel and motel rooms for people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, The Denver Rescue Mission reported at least 5,700 homeless people in the metro area, with 950 of them living unsheltered in the streets or personal vehicles. The city also welcomed assistance from the Colorado National Guard, who are deploying approximately 250 unarmed personnel to help with current sheltering efforts.

At the request of Denver’s largest homeless shelter providers, the city is opening auxiliary shelters to provide housing and services for individuals experiencing homelessness for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Plans are underway to potentially open 24/7 shelter at the Denver Coliseum in the coming days. The move allows for adequate social distancing to reduce the spread of infection.

“The COVID-19 local response has underscored our network of shelter and service providers who are making a tremendous difference in serving people experiencing homelessness with dignity and compassion,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “Greater physical distancing is essential for everyone, including our residents experiencing homelessness. We’re grateful to work with shelter and service providers, the National Western Complex, and the State of Colorado to help make this happen.”

Shelter for around 600 men will be established at the National Western Complex Hall of Education, and the Denver Coliseum will potentially provide shelter for up to 300 women. The shelter for men will absorb guest capacity from the Denver Rescue Mission’s two current overnight shelters, which will temporarily close beginning Thursday, April 9. Additionally, capacity will also be absorbed from the Crossroads Shelter for men, which will remain open.

“While the whole world has been able to socially distance, we have not been able to do that in our shelters,” said Brad Meuli, CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission. “To be able to do this for the men is really incredible for us. This is a great example of a partnership between the city and the nonprofit community.”

The auxiliary shelter sites will provide screening, medical care, and access to facilities for recovery. Guests with cold and flu-like symptoms will be transferred to a separate, supplemental shelter location. Guests who need to self-quarantine because they are highly vulnerable, are awaiting test results for COVID-19, or who have tested positive for the virus will be transferred to separate respite care sites.

“The City of Denver and the Mayor’s Office reached out to us for help in providing a safe space for our city’s homeless population,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show and Complex. “As a resident in this community for over 114 years and partner with the City of Denver, there was no question we want to do our part to help during this state of emergency. Our facilities can help those in our communities without a home find a safe place to shelter with safe distancing.”

Auxiliary shelter guests will be provided with three meals a day, showers, medical screening, and mental and behavioral health care. The sites will be accessible via transportation provided from other shelter and service provider locations, as well as walk-up access.