Denver Film, a non-profit organization, have implemented a variety of quarantine hacks to keep you occupied. Staying at home has meant getting creative or taking time to recoup and relax. Denver Film are offering virtual movie screenings, an interactive film fest, and movie snacks on the go to give you a home theatre experience. You’ll also find a cult-like group of people who created a biosphere, a new CinemaQ presentation, and some good news to lift your spirits amid the constant slew of uncertainty currently circulating.

Each week, Denver Film are bringing you the latest theatrical releases that include documentaries, foreign films, and new, groundbreaking features that have been nominated for Denver Film Festival this fall. They have also organized a Q&A to answer any questions you may have about streaming options and discussions about the films being offered. Many of the films focus on current, cultural phenomena and relevant issues such as the border crisis, wealth and power in the 21st century, and an incredible dive into the world’s ecosystems. Denver Film and their partners want to create a platform for interactive entertainment and eclectic options to make sitting at home a little more exciting.

To pair with their home screenings, Denver Film are providing classic, movie snack packs. The snack packs can be custom-made depending on your cravings to include buttery popcorn, boxed candies, wine or beer, and even take-n-bake bagel dogs! These snack packs will be available tomorrow, Friday May 15, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pick up snack packs from the Sie FilmCenter Esplanade, located at 2510 E Colfax Ave. However, don’t forget to wear a mask and keep a safe distance of 6 feet from any other customers.

As for their at-home film festival, Denver Film partnered with Unreal Media and Seriesfest to present Stay The F**k Home Film Festival. There were just a few requirements; this festival requires films to be literally homemade, meaning from your camera or phone, and shot in or around your place of residence. Movies could be up to, but no longer than, three minutes and should focus around one of five categories: comedy musical, drama, action, horror, and unscripted documentaries. Although the deadline was May 8, stay tuned for the debut of Denver Film’s out of the ordinary, yet exceptional, local series of movie shorts. They are also currently showing movies from New York’s Children’s Film Festival in an effort to provide stories of growth and transformation for all ages, as well as the whole family.

Despite theatre’s being shut down, Denver Film is keeping busy and staying dedicated to bringing you the most current and top-notch entertainment to be found. Currently the CinemaQ Festival, the group who present the year’s best LGBTQ+ cinema, which happens every July, is currently postponed. However, curators of the event are putting together films in lieu of the event.

Currently, they are streaming Clementine, a brilliantly crafted drama about a provocative and complicated female romance. While details surrounding CinemaQ and its future dates are still up in the air, more features will be presented virtually through Denver Film.

Go to DenverFilm.org to check out their full schedule, resources, and to see how you can get involved.