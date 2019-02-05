In response to Trump’s trans military ban and attitude towards trans folks, democrat legislators are planning to bring trans service members to the State of the Union address.

According to New Now Next, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Donald McEachin, Rep. Chris Pappas, and Rep. Jackie Speier have said they will bring trans service members to the event.

Trans service members will attend Trump’s address to the nation as he puts their careers and military service at risk. #SOTU https://t.co/uaFuRFlYwo — GLAAD (@glaad) February 5, 2019

“I’m honored that a transgender veteran from New Hampshire will be accompanying me to the State of the Union,” said Pappas,the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress.

“The State of the Union is the perfect opportunity to put a human face on trans military members for a national audience and counter Trump’s efforts to dehumanize trans people for his own political gain,” said Mayor Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, in a press release. “Representative Pappas knows that when fair-minded Americans meet trans people, their attitudes change and support for equality grows. Tavion Dignard’s presence in the House chamber–along with other trans service members in attendance–will be a powerful moment and is part of a larger effort by LGBTQ members of Congress to derail Trump’s attacks on trans people.”

“As many as 15,000 transgender individuals currently serve in the U.S. military, and they deserve our utmost respect and gratitude,” McEachin said in a statement. “Unlike our current commander in chief, I will always support and defend the brave members of our military.”

This powerful political statement will certainly get noticed by Trump’s supporters and opponents of the trans military ban alike.