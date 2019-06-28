Who do you think won the democratic debates?

Night two of the democratic debates took place in Miami last night, June 27, and several candidates stood out as front-runners for the party.

With a slower start than the previous night, round two centered on healthcare policies and costs to the American people. In fact, the first 30 minutes of the two-hour debate was centered around that topic.

The majority of the candidates agree on a combination of federal and private insurance plans, yet the outliers in pushing for a government single-payer system who would give up their own private insurance to support the cause were Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris.

While the pendulum swung back and forth from economy, to education, and back to health insurance, the candidates began to speak, and even yell, over one another which created a clusterf*ck of who said what and when.

Sen. Harris put that to a stop.

“America doesn’t want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.” – Kamala Harris breaking up the arguing at the #DemDebate — OUT FRONT (@OutFrontCO) June 28, 2019

There was a brief touch on women’s reproductive rights, which included just a small mention of issues facing the LGBTQ community, yet the conversation quickly jumped to the racial tension and disparities in the country.

That’s when things heated up.

As a direct question posed to some candidates on the stage, the majority of white politicians were speaking to the problems that exists around police tension in communities of color. When the moderators went to change topics, Sen. Harris requested to speak to the topic of race, as she was the only person of color on the stage that night.

Sen. Harris then directly addressed former Vice President Joe Biden:

Wow. @KamalaHarris schooled @JoeBiden about his work with segregationists and opposition to busing to integrate schools. Kamala was bused to school and was emotional telling the story, which is shocking since she’s always so composed. Will be remembered. #DemDebate #DemDebate2 — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) June 28, 2019

VP Biden spent the remainder of the evening in a mode of defense, being called out right and left for his former stance on policies and his work with the Obama administration.

Previous Colorado Governor John Hickelooper made a decent showing, providing examples of progressive legislation which were implemented in the Rocky Mountain State and challenging the other nine on the fact that he has fulfilled promises they are only saying they will.

Author Marianne Williamson drew attention to her model of dismantling the destruction that the Trump Administration has had on a national and international scale: with love.

Speaking with confidence and composure, Mayor Pete Buttigieg held his own on the stage with the seasoned politicians and had plenty of airtime to allow Americans to digest his policies over his sexuality.

.@PeteButtigieg just took the stage in Miami, becoming the first LGBTQ person to participate in a presidential debate. Regardless of who you support for president, Pete is about to reach Americans from all walks of life and change hearts and minds along the way. #ElectLGBTQ pic.twitter.com/msYVjE5pIc — Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) June 28, 2019

Now that the first round of democratic debates has come to a close, who will America choose to carry on, who will opt-out, and who will simply fade away? Only time will tell, as the country embarks on its search for a new leader.

