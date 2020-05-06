Dekkoo just launched a week-long Short Film Challenge with $10,000 in cash prizes to ease pandemic hardships. This contest is open to queer shorts about “Love and Distance.” Dekkoo will choose one jury winner and four audience favorites. In this time of global hardship, Dekkoo is committed to giving back and inspiring creativity.

The pandemic has put a spotlight on our relationships with others and ourselves. What do relationships in the time of quarantine look like? How do they function? Therefore, the theme of the competition is Love and Distance. Possibilities: Dating from a distance. Home alone and loving it. Dealing with romance and heartbreak while social distancing and far-away flirting.

Shoot and submit a five-minute maximum length short film telling a queer story that deals with love and distance. It can be funny, sad, romantic, sexy—anything.

One film will be selected for the Dekkoo Jury Award. The winning film will be decided by the Dekkoo staff based on artistic merit. The winner will receive a cash award of $2,500 and the opportunity to direct a Dekkoo-original short film with a production budget of $5,000. And four audience favorite films will be selected. The four films that receive the most comments on that film’s page on Dekkoo.com will win $1,000 each. Filmmakers are encouraged to ask fans to comment often.

Voting will be tallied through May 18, and winners will be announced on May 20. To submit your film, first, complete this entry form. Next, send Dekkoo your film via Dropbox. You can also submit your film by sending a password protected link to digital@dekkoo.com.

All films should be 1920×1080 or higher, H.264, preferably no vertical video. All submissions uploaded to Dropbox should be clearly labeled with the film title and director (ex: Avengers_Whedon.mp4). All languages are welcome, but non-English submissions must have English subtitles. Submissions must be no more than five minutes in length and submitted via Dekkoo’s Dropbox Folder or a password-protected URL between Monday, May 4 and Sunday, May 10, 2020. All submissions are due no later than Sunday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. It is FREE to submit your film. There is no entrance fee!

As an added bonus, all filmmakers who submit a film to the challenge (as long as it is accepted by Dekkoo) will receive a free, six-month Dekkoo-subscription. Dekkoo (pronounced “DECK-koo”) is the premiere subscription-based streaming service dedicated to gay men, providing the largest streaming collection of gay-centric entertainment available. Dekkoo is available internationally via iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, AppleTV, Xfinity X1, and Roku. In the U.S. and U.K., Dekkoo is also available via Prime Channels. Dekkoo’s original series include “The Third,” “Feral,” and “I’m Fine.”