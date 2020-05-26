In this time of global hardship and COVD-19, Dekkoo has committed to giving back and inspiring creativity. After launching a call to action with a Love and Distance short film competition earlier this year, Dekkoo have announced six winners who will claim cash prizes for their films. All winning short films are available for streaming now.

“We were thrilled by the quality, quantity, and diversity of the films submitted. We are honored to share each with our subscribers and continue to be inspired by the creativity of Queer filmmakers around the globe,” said Brian Sokel, Dekkoo president.

The winner of the contest, which was announced early last week is:

‘Two Meters Apart‘ by Marco De Luca

“We are thrilled to have won the Jury prize! In these difficult times, the power of the creative arts, to inspire and uplift and reflect is brought into sharp relief. We want to thank Dekkoo for giving independent filmmakers this opportunity,” said Marco De Luca.

Marco De Luca is a U.K.-based, Italian filmmaker. Since studying filmmaking in Denmark, Marco has explored different aspects of visual arts through painting and photography.

Audience Favorites include:

‘Omorfia‘ by Lucio Nieto, ‘Without Touch‘ by James Patrick Nelson, ‘What to Expect When You Are Expecting‘ by Colin Sheehan, and ‘The Meeting‘ by Mariano Rodriguez Ingold.

Additionally, due to the strong quality of submissions, Dekkoo have awarded an Honorable Mention Prize of $500 to ‘I Miss You, I Miss London‘ by Jess Darnell.

Dekkoo, pronounced “DECK-koo” are the premiere, subscription-based, streaming service dedicated to gay men, providing the largest streaming collection of gay-centric entertainment available. Dekkoo are available internationally via iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, AppleTV, Xfinity X1, and Roku. In the U.S. and U.K., Dekkoo is also available via Prime Channels. Dekkoo’s original series include “The Third,” “Feral,” and “I’m Fine.”