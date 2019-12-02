Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

In a Facebook post, Daddy’s Bar & Grill  Denver announced they would be closing their doors forever after close of business today.

Daddy’s has celebrated diversity and inclusion for over two years,” the post read. “We have spread that philosophy through the community groups we have supported during this time like the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association, All-In-Poker League, and GDASA. With a heavy heart, we have to announce that Daddy’s will close its doors December 2 close of business.” 

The post was received with some shock and awe from fans and friends of the business, with many responding that they thought the news was simultaneously sudden and heartbreaking. As far as we know, today, the same day that the location is closing, is the first time an official announcement or statement has been released.

Located at 1120 E. 6th Street, Daddy’s Bar & Grill is closing its doors for good despite recently hosting a free Thanksgiving spread, as well as recently announcing plans for the return of the leather social that was to occur this Saturday, December 7. Last month, the bar also hosted a 2nd Anniversary event, and many were hopeful that the bar would remain a staple. 

Before announcing the bar’s closing, Daddy’s billed itself as an LGBTQ-inclusive bar where anyone in the community could feel free to come in, relax, and be themselves. Their Facebook page describes the idea behind the bar as a venue “to offer Denver’s Capital Hill neighborhood a better watering hole. A primarily gay neighborhood, who has seen it’s (sic) gay establishments move out to the fringes.”

OUT FRONT have reached out to Daddy’s for comment on the sudden business closure and will update this post with any response we receive or any more information about the closing. 

Image courtesy of Facebook 

Previous ArticleBilly Dee Williams Identifies Beyond the Binary
Next ArticleRainbow Laces Cause Controversy in Europe
Jordan Hanson
Jordan Hanson

Jordan Hanson (she/her/hers) is a trans-femme writer and activist in the Denver metropolitan area. Living in Aurora with her husband, Jordan writes about intersectional justice and works with community members to push positive representations of our community forward into the limelight. Jordan has been published previously in other outlets, like AdAge, AdWeek, and Splinter News. She comes from a background in public policy research as well as in social media intelligence and communications strategy. You can follow her on Twitter @jlhanson.