In a Facebook post, Daddy’s Bar & Grill Denver announced they would be closing their doors forever after close of business today.

“Daddy’s has celebrated diversity and inclusion for over two years,” the post read. “We have spread that philosophy through the community groups we have supported during this time like the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association, All-In-Poker League, and GDASA. With a heavy heart, we have to announce that Daddy’s will close its doors December 2 close of business.”

The post was received with some shock and awe from fans and friends of the business, with many responding that they thought the news was simultaneously sudden and heartbreaking. As far as we know, today, the same day that the location is closing, is the first time an official announcement or statement has been released.

Located at 1120 E. 6th Street, Daddy’s Bar & Grill is closing its doors for good despite recently hosting a free Thanksgiving spread, as well as recently announcing plans for the return of the leather social that was to occur this Saturday, December 7. Last month, the bar also hosted a 2nd Anniversary event, and many were hopeful that the bar would remain a staple.

Before announcing the bar’s closing, Daddy’s billed itself as an LGBTQ-inclusive bar where anyone in the community could feel free to come in, relax, and be themselves. Their Facebook page describes the idea behind the bar as a venue “to offer Denver’s Capital Hill neighborhood a better watering hole. A primarily gay neighborhood, who has seen it’s (sic) gay establishments move out to the fringes.”

OUT FRONT have reached out to Daddy’s for comment on the sudden business closure and will update this post with any response we receive or any more information about the closing.

Image courtesy of Facebook