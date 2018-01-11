We’re offering our condolences to all 20-somethings who count Ricky Martin among their first crushes (myself included). He tied the knot in secret and is officially off the market!

According to New Now Next, Martin told red carpet reporters that he could no longer introduce lover man Jwan Yosef as his finance, because they are now husbands.

“I can’t introduce [Jwan] as my fiancé,” he said. “He’s my husband. He’s my man… We’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

The couple plans to have a public celebration soon, but in the meantime, it seems that they couldn’t wait to make it official.

However, even this light news has a slightly dark cloud. The couple is a little worried about celebrating their marriage in the U.S., given the fact that Yosef is Syrian and much of his family still remains overseas. Trump’s harsh border policies could stop loved ones from attending a ceremony here in the states.

“We still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from,” Martin explained.

Wherever they celebrate, we wish this beautiful couple all the best, even those of us who secretly hoped at age 12 to land Martin for ourselves.