RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 will premiere the 28 of February. The first celebrity guest judge is Miley Cyrus.

The young musician announced her appearance on the show over Twitter on Tuesday, claiming she was “freaking out.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been running for a decade here in America since it first aired February 2, 2009. The show is also being exported to the U.K. later this year.



The judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K will be comedians Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Norton has been in the television spotlight working as a host for his own show and as a comedian and actor, alongside the rest of his hefty resume.

Can’t wait for this!!!! G x https://t.co/LoXAbEytHP — graham norton (@grahnort) February 14, 2019

Alan Carr was the host of his own former late night talk show, Chatty Man, where RuPaul was once interviewed about Drag Race.

Here in the States and in the Kingdom, RuPaul’s Drag Race has lots of amazing upcoming content coming soon for the enjoyment of many.

