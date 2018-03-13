As Denver Fashion Week quickly approaches (March 18-25), OUT FRONT had the opportunity to interview Quille Palan, an openly trans model with a bright future for representation in the industry.

Palan is hard to miss. Standing at 6’5” and donning bright purple hair, she commands presence in every room she is in. An Evergreen, Colorado native, we chatted with the model over pie about the excitement, nervousness, and diversity that is DFW. Palan will be walking for designer Duane Toppings on March 22.

So how did you find yourself walking in Denver Fashion Week?

A Few friends inspired me; they convinced me to apply. I’ve walked in Red Ball (an event that benefits HIV/AIDS efforts), and I’m really excited to be on such a big show.

How has been trans affected this experience for you?

I don’t hide my trans identity. I want people to focus on the designers, but [I also want to] bring dignity grace and fun to the runway.

Would you be comfortable sharing your story?

Of course, as a teenager, I was always trying to hide. At 15 years old I had grown 11 inches in a year; there was no blending in. In 2010 I came out as a cross-dresser, and a kid I was working with at a store saw I had black nail polish and [he] couldn’t stand it. Despite that, I kept painting my nails, and, as scary as it was, it was addictive. I love nail art and makeup. After about a year, my male wardrobe was tattered. I was wearing huge, slouchy clothes and I needed to update my wardrobe. That’s when I was able to really express myself as a little more feminine.

I didn’t know it, but I was a newly-outed trans woman. Years ago I was absolutely miserable, and that’s when I started to try hormone therapy, and I loved it. I thought, ‘oh all the people who told me I was trans were right!’ I became happier. Now, I am happy and comfortable. I love my hair; it’s a bit of a trophy for me because I had tried so hard to grow it out and used to have and hate wigs. My purple hair is a part of me and my story.

I am almost forty and am now starting my [modeling] career. I am building a future. My friends, family, and coworkers have been so supportive. My family especially has been great; they’re fantastic; they love me and support me.

What is it like to walk on a runway? It sounds both stressful and really fun.

It takes a lot of practicing, you have to walk right, look right, and do the clothing and designer justice. I want to represent myself well and make sure the clothes look just right; everything has to look natural, even with bright cameras flashing and everyone watching. It’s refreshing and fun.

This isn’t your first show; what were your experiences like before?

Yes! I walked in Red Ball and worked as a corset designer in Brandi Shigley’s Fashion in Denver about ten years ago. It was there when I really appreciated how these shows are designers’ livelihoods and put a lot of things in perspective.

What are your future modeling goals?

I want to first get through DFW and want to pay respect to my awesome designer. But if I get another gig in the future, I would be very excited.

Palan is currently working at Sephora in Denver. She is a humble barrier breaker in an industry that favors the monotonous heteronormativity of the Gigis and Kendalls. She is a glimmer of hope for many who want to enter the business and do not fit the narrow constraints typically demanded. Her unapologetic spirit and grace are evident, and the future looks bright for this new model. Keep an eye out for Plan, because it is clear she is showing no signs of slowing down.