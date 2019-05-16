Always wanted a classic portrait of your beautiful and perfect fur baby? This weekend may be the perfect chance, and it is all for a good cause.

The third-annual Pet Photo Shoot Fundraiser is taking a road trip and making three stops here in the Rocky Mountain state to celebrate the milestone of raising more than $100,000 since July 2016 for animal charities.

Adam of AGoldPhoto Pet Photography will be hitting up four different locations throughout Lafayette, Denver, and Golden this weekend, May 17-19. Alongside his wife Mary and their two cuddly critters, the foursome will be traveling from Florida to Utah, making more than 15 stops and aiming to raise at least $7,000 for animal charities.

Grab your selfie bestie and drop by one of the four locations listed below for a good time and going towards a great cause. Spots need to be booked in advanced, so head to AGoldPhoto.com/RoadTrip to reserve your time slot.