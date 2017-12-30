New Queer’s Eve Happenings

2017 saw a lot of amazing strides for the queer community, and also a lot of horrifying setbacks. Now it’s coming to an end, and although many are dubious about what 2018 will bring, it’s time to party and ring in the new year on a positive note. Here are some of the best queer and queer-friendly events happening for New Year’s Eve in the Mile High City.

This New Year’s Eve at the Black Box features big-name dubstep DJs Goth-Trad and Truth, alongside drum n’ bass playing in the next room. This is not a night to miss if you’re a fan of bass music, and The Black Box is proud to be a safe space for queer folks.

Blush & Blu Everyone’s favorite lesbian bar brings us New Queer’s Eve: A Queer Vibez Dance Party, happening from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The theme is elegance, and tunes will be provided by DJ Reed Fuchs from local band Decollage. In addition to some great music, there will be queer tarot readings, a kissing booth, and drink giveaways. Boyztown For those who want to keep it classy and check out some studly men, Boyztown will be hosting their 2018 New Years Eve Party. They are offering a free champagne toast at midnight, and as usual, there’s also bottle service if you have the cash. The Clocktower Cabaret For a truly unique experience, check out The Clock Tower Cabaret’s New Years Eve Best of 2017, taking place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The night will feature twelve of their best shows from the year, one for each month. If burlesque is what you’re craving to ring in the new year, don’t miss out! Daddy’s Bar & Grill It’s the first time this new queer bar is ringing in the new year! Come celebrate with the Daddy’s crew at their New Year’s Celebration, happening from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’s no cover to get in, and there will be food and drink specials and a champagne toast.

Everyone’s favorite New Year’s party, Decadence plans to be be even more decadent this year! The theme is City Beyond Tomorrow, so you know it’s gonna get real and futuristic, and this year’s lineup features big names such as Bassnectar and Diplo.

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor Gladys is partying it up to ring in 2018, but not in typical bar fashion. Their New Years Eve with Gladys, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., is a full dinner to celebrate the holiday, complete with champagne.

Lipstick Nightclub Denver’s queer, Latinx bar presents their 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Lipstick Discotheque, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Adding their own twist to the classic holiday, they will be giving Patrón shots to everyone rather than champagne, and there will be VIP passes, drink specials, and music. Pride & Swagger Another first-time celebrator of New Year’s, this classy new bar is having their first All That Glitters – NYE 2018 party, taking place from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be bottle service, private tables, and no cover! R&R Denver R&R is keeping it basic this year with their New Year’s Eve 2018 celebration from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. They are sticking to bottle service and prizes all night to get patrons in the New Year’s Eve spirit.

If you’re in the mood for some punk rock burlesque, and a cheap night out, Streets of London have what you’re looking for. Entry is only $5, and there will be drink specials, cheap and delicious pizza, and lovely ladies dancing to the finest in punk.