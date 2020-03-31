Happy Day of Trans Visibility! Today, we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of our transgender and nonbinary friends across the globe. Even amid a global pandemic, local leaders have made it a priority to lift up members of society that are too often overlooked or omitted from public discussion. Here in Colorado, Gov. Polis has proclaimed today, March 31, Day of Trans Visibility.

In honor of this day, The Trevor Project announced it’s first-ever Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Non-Binary Youth. This introductory education resource takes a dive into topics including, the difference between sex and gender, names and pronouns, and common mistakes and what to do when you’ve made one.

Sam Brinton (they/them), head of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project had this to say:

“On Trans Day of Visibility (and every day), we must celebrate the trans community and recommit to the work that needs to be done to end discrimination once and for all. In the face of constant attacks, our trans community remains as resilient as ever. But, it can also be tough for trans people to bear the burden of educating others about their lived experiences. This handbook will help allies begin their education on the basics of gender to help increase public understanding and foster the creation of a safer, kinder, and more accepting world for all.”

This world is being built up by trans and enby leaders such as Brianna Titone, Colorado’s House Representative, and the first transwomen elected in the state. Since being elected, Titone has helped pass legislation regarding mental health, environmental protection, and equal housing and wages. She also sponsored bills to help ease the process of legal name changes for transgender Coloradans and helped prohibit conversion therapy for minors.

Titone is just one of the many examples of trans community members we’re celebrating today. As a trans person myself, I find myself reflecting on the trans and enby people I’ve met since moving to Colorado just earlier this year, including the artists I’ve been able to cover working for this magazine, my professor of Transgender Studies, and the wonderful people I’ve met along the way. Their contributions to this community both great and small are all celebrated and recognized today.