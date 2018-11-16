Representative Leslie Herod has already done a lot for the queer community. Now she will be serving us for another term, since she ran unopposed in her district.

To celebrate, she’s throwing a party! It’s Friday, November 16, at Prodigy Coffee House, 3108 E. 40th ave., from 6-9 p.m.

The party is to celebrate her belated birthday, her reelection, and the passage of Caring4Denver, which was Initiative 301 on the ballot this year. It provides more funding and support for mental health and addiction services in Denver.

The party will have music, dancing, adult beverages, coffee, and even a food truck. Come out and show your support for Leslie and the recent success of the rainbow wave!