Representative Leslie Herod has already done a lot for the queer community. Now she will be serving us for another term, since she ran unopposed in her district.

To celebrate, she’s throwing a party! It’s Friday, November 16, at Prodigy Coffee House, 3108 E. 40th ave., from 6-9 p.m.

The party is to celebrate her belated birthday, her reelection, and the passage of Caring4Denver, which was Initiative 301 on the ballot this year. It provides more funding and support for mental health and addiction services in Denver.

The party will have music, dancing, adult beverages, coffee, and even a food truck. Come out and show your support for Leslie and the recent success of the rainbow wave!

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

