Queers just got another reason to crush on Harry Styles.

Pop singer, songwriter, and actor has been hesitant to report on his sexuality in the past, according to New Now Next. “It’s weird for me – everyone should just be who they want to be,” Styles said.

However, at his concert on March 11 in Basel, Switzerland, he gave fans reason to believe he’s queer. Performing a song that failed to make it onto his 2017 album, Harry Styles, he introduced the song “Medicine.”

The song is killed with very ambiguous, bisexual-sounding lyrics, like “The boys and the girls are here; I mess around with them/And I’m okay with it. I’m coming down/I figured out I kinda like it, and when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted.”

The song quickly went viral, prompting various queer icons to rave about it on twitter, including, gay Olympian Adam Rippon, whose homosexuality has been widely publicized during and after the Olympics, making him a public figure for LGBTQ rights.

And just like that, my skin is clear, my my vision is corrected, and I’m suddenly bisexual https://t.co/mUTaMpKl04 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 14, 2018

While Styles has not commented on the meaning behind the song yet, the lyrics have resonated with the queer community. Regardless of his sexual orientation, the fluid identities he presents add visibility to non-conforming folks within pop music.

This si sure to become one of the queer anthems of the summer.

Photo courtesy of Harry Styles Facebook.