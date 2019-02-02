Club Skirts The Dinah Shore Weekend just got a little wittier with their announcement of two hilarious comedians who are rounding out the oasis of entertainment in the desert city. Fortune Feimster and Chaunte Wayans will be no-holds-barred as the massively talented and uber-queer comedy queens will undoubtedly bring the laughter.

Both known for their extremely successful careers in a tough world of comedy, they regularly challenge the traditionally male-dominated industry and continue to push boundaries in areas of film, television, and stand-up. As they are busy prepping for the biggest lesbian party of the year, get pumped by watching some of their hysterical sketches right here, and be sure to get your tickets to see them in Palm Springs during Dinah!

