On Friday, Envision: You, Colorado’s LGBTQ mental health and substance use disorder initiative, launched a statewide survey to better understand and meet the needs of LGBTQ folks during the current pandemic.

“At Envision: You, we recognize the incredible impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many LGBTQ+ Coloradans. In an effort to better understand and respond to the needs of our community members, we invite you to participate in a very brief, five-to-seven-minute survey,” co-founder Steven Haden told OUT FRONT.

“We are working closely with leaders from around the state to ensure the needs of LGBTQ+ folk are being met. Findings from this survey will be used to develop and share resources and messaging across LGBTQ+ communities in Colorado. The survey will be available to complete until May 1, 2020. At the end of the survey, you will find a list of resources that may offer support to you during these difficult times.”

Just last year, the nonprofit took a stand to put an end to the community’s mental health and addiction crisis, working with state officials to implement strategies for support.

Their website offers myriad resources for LGBTQ folks, from Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“The Envision: You mission is to support, educate, and empower Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community living with a mental health or substance use disorder. Furthermore, we work to inform the public—including elected officials and policymakers—about the disparities in care facing LGBTQ+ people. Finally, we support partners and allies to enhance training, research, education, and resources to assist LGBTQ+ people,” their mission statement explains.

The survey, available in both English and Spanish, aims to provide streamlined support in whatever ways that the community expresses a need.

“Our team has been working diligently to develop and rollout a COVID-19 rapid response plan. We are responding to the troubling outcomes so many in Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community are facing. To find helpful and supportive resources, please visit our website.”