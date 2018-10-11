Denver Film Society (DFS) has just announced the Denver Film Festival (DFF) will be honoring American feminist filmmaker Barbara Hammer with the Stan Brakhage Vision Award during its 41st annual cinematic celebration.

Hammer, who has been crafting films for over 40 years, is best known for her experimental angles that tackle subjects like lesbian relationships, women’s issues, gender roles and family dynamics. Often considered controversial, she has incorporated in her 80+ creations taboo subjects like menstruation, the female orgasm, and lesbianism into her avant-garde body of work.

Two of Hammer’s films will be showcased on 16mm film, and the these are the only two titles that will be shown on actual celluloid, the festival claims.

In addition to Hammer’s works, several more films will be featured that depict LGBTQ issues, including the documentary, Call Her Ganda, about an investigation into the murder of a transgender person in the Philippines by PJ Raval, as well a screening of Rafiki, a film which was recently banned in its home country of Kenya for its depiction of lesbians.

Over the 12-day festival, screenings of more than 200 of the most compelling and powerful domestic, as well as international, works of cinema from 2018 will be featured at this year’s DFF.

“From the latest in American independent film to riveting documentaries to incredible selections from across the vast globe, DFF41 is an opportunity for everyone to find something that truly speaks to who they are as a film-loving audience,” said Festival Director Britta Erickson.

The festival runs from October 31 through November 11 at the Sie Film Center. DFS has also confirmed return of the Festival Annex at McNichols Building at Civic Center Park which will host panel discussions, interactive and immersive experiences, virtual reality, and more.

Take a look at what DFF had to offer to filmmakers and film lovers alike in 2017.

Tickets for DFF41 go on sale to the general public October 12, and the full list of film screenings and festival event is available now on their website.