The ninth annual Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride presented by Forest City will take place on Saturday, June 16, 2018. All four bicycle routes of the Denver Century Ride explore the many diverse neighborhoods of Metro Denver while supporting key cycling advocacy groups. Turn by turn, the Denver Century Ride connects cyclists to attainable urban routes for a casual cruise or a commute to work.

This fully-supported cycling event is open to the public and offers four urban routes in varied lengths: 100 miles, 85 miles, 50 miles and 25 miles. Each course highlights some of the Denver Metro Area’s most iconic places, breathtaking views and historic gems while winding along commuter cycling routes and roadways. Courses are designed to accommodate cyclists of all experience levels from novice to expert. An extensive training program, provided by Team W Coaching, is available for all skill levels.

The Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride was founded with the belief that cycling is not just a sport but a way of life. Cycling not only encourages a healthy lifestyle, but a healthy earth as well. The goal of Century Ride is to showcase the joy of urban cycling in Denver and the interlinking bicycle commuter routes. The event also donates a portion of every registration to three non-profit organizations: Bicycle Colorado, BikeDenver and Denver B-Cycle who all work to enhance cycling opportunities in Colorado.

Considered by many to be Denver’s best post-ride celebration, cyclists as well as their families and friends, are invited to celebrate their achievement at the Denver Century Ride’s Street Party at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton. The lively entertainment, frosty beer, lifestyle expo and fantastic food options, provided by participating restaurants of Northfield Stapleton, make a perfect grand finale to a great day on the bike.

The Ride’s conveniently located single point start/finish line and Post Ride Street Party remains on Main Street at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. This is Colorado’s only urban based century ride. For detailed route descriptions for the 100 mile, 85 mile, 50 mile and 25 mile routes, complete event information, updates, available training programs and to register for this fully supported ride visit their website.