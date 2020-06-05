Like many other big events coming up, Denver Pop Culture Con originally postponed from this summer to November and then decided to cancel all together, due to COVID-19. This cancellation came with an immense amount of consideration and disappointment for the organizers.

Each year, Denver Pop Culture Con brings together tens of thousands of artists, creators, students, entertainment industry workers, educators, volunteers, families, and pop culture fans together under one roof. The cancellation is sure to disappoint many former attendees all throughout Denver.

For those who were planning to go, all 2020 Denver Pop Culture Con tickets will be refunded, and exhibitors will have the option of full refund or credit for next May’s event. Guest and attractions announcements for 2021 will begin later this year.

Although this year is canceled, the next event is already in the works. The annual convention has committed to this community and is planning for Denver Pop Culture Con 2021, May 14-16.

Denver Pop Culture Con 2021’s May dates will be the first in a couple of years not to fall on a holiday weekend. This year’s Denver Pop Culture Con was originally scheduled for July 4 weekend and then postponed to Thanksgiving weekend before the Public Health Order ultimately led to today’s cancellation.

“In the meantime, we will be doubling down on our dedication to education and community-building. We’ll also be providing more online experiences and content to help people connect through the pop culture we love,” said Christopher Burly, marketing manager for Denver Pop Culture Con.

Students and educators who otherwise may not have been able to attend the convention are able to participate through Denver Pop Culture Con’s scholarship programs. The proceeds from the annual convention support Pop Culture Classroom — a year-round effort to inspire learning and build community with free comics, video classes, workshop, and more.