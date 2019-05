OUT FRONT got the chance to catch the Wonderful World of Oz being constructed, right before our very own eyes!

As the touring Broadway musical Wicked prepared for its five-week run at DCPA’s Buelle Theatre, we got a sneak peek of what goes into building the beautiful set. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes action and be sure to get your tickets to this amazing show!

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield