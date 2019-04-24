As the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots is approaching, many in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the progress that queer people have experienced over the decades, especially here in the great state of Colorado.

One Colorado is taking a moment to honor and celebrate the courage and progress of those who have been fierce and persistent in the movement by hosting a legislative brunch, Brunch Out Loud, on Saturday, May 11 at Larimer Street’s Tamayo. You can sip bottomless mimosas with Governor Jared Polis, The Colorado LGBT Caucus, and special guest Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando, FL.

Smith, elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, became the first openly queer, Lantix person to serve in the legislature. After the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, he helped organize vigils, called for statewide LGBTQ non-discrimination laws and assault weapons bans, and helped Equality Florida raise $9.5 million to be disbursed directly to the victims. For his work, he was included in Out Magazine’s annual Out 100 as one of the “Survivors and Heroes of Pulse.”

With proceeds from Brunch Out Loud going to One Colorado’s lobbying and advocacy efforts, the hefty $150 price tag may be the most expensive bloody Mary you’e ever had, but it’s all going to the work of progressing LGBTQ equality.