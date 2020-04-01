What we took for granted a month ago has vanished. Priorities have radically shifted, and in a lightening flash, life is topsy-turvy and terrifying. With mind-snapping change by the hour, everyone is reeling from the collective, seismic whiplash of Covid-19.

We have not been taking care of our planet, and the planet has declared, “Enough!” The virus’ deadly power belies its microscopic size, and omnipotent man is almost powerless. Our potential nemesis has slugged us in the gut and slammed us to our knees, infected and killed us. With economies wrecked and societies stopped, chaos encroaches, and the future looms filled with doom and gloom.

Sorry to be a Debby Downer. So let me be an Ursula Upper.

In the midst of overwhelming tragedy held hostage by ignorance and ego and incompetence, I felt paranoid and paralyzed. What can little ol’ me do?—besides ignoring our Liar in Chief (talk about non-essential staff). How can I, you, we respond?

Here are 5 COMS (Calming of the Mind Strategies).

Communicate: Let us reach out to others and respond when requested, expressing kindness and gladness and patience when we communicate.

Command: Let us take command of our thoughts and feelings and not submit to fear.

Compassion: Let us epitomize compassion and gratitude for heroes: doctors and nurses, the cleaners of public spaces, grocery clerks, truckers, garbage collectors, farmers. And for the help at liquor stores and pot dispensaries. Why not!

Comfort: Let us comfort the frightened and unemployed, for we will find comfort ourselves.

Commit: Let us wholeheartedly commit to these acts of love.

Simplistic? Sentimental? Stupid? Your answer depends on what you believe.

A teeny, tiny bug has given humanity yet another chance to humbly correct its rotted hubris, to discover—without doubt!—we are one with each other. We may not be together physically, but we are in this together. When we calm our minds, we close the false gap of separation from each other. We live with light and grace and joy, recognizing them in others and giving them freely for their supply is infinite.

The 5 COMS are a conscious effort to reclaim and exercise our personal power. That collective power of wise and loving hearts is invincible, and we will need them to guide and govern our turbulent thoughts and emotions as the world travels uncharted territory in the days ahead.

Each of us is being called to a higher level of our innate humanity to serve each other, and in so doing, we protect and take care of our planet. You, me, all of us, are needed. Step up; make a stand, and the world will be renewed.