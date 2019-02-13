Today, the Colorado House Public Health Care & Human Services passed House Bill 19-1129 on a bipartisan 8-3 vote.

This bill seeks to ban conversion therapy performed by a licensed professional for minors in the state of Colorado.

“No young person should ever be shamed by a state-licensed mental health professional into thinking who they are is wrong,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos in a press release. “Unfortunately, as we heard when this bill was in committee, too many young LGBTQ Coloradans have sought help from licensed professionals so they can find their truth only to be subjected to dangerous and discredited practices that use rejection, shame, and psychological abuse to force them to change who they are. More and more states are standing with LGBTQ youth by banning the harmful, discredited practice of conversion therapy on minors, and it is time for Colorado to do the same.”

“I applaud the committee for their bipartisan support of this measure. It is my sincere hope that, with this being the fifth time this measure has been introduced in the Colorado legislature, this will be the year Colorado says ‘no more’ and bans a practice on minors that is based on the false claim that being LGBTQ is a mental illness that needs to be cured. We are born perfect, and we deserve our state’s support,” he added.

It is fitting that this bill passed on LGBTQ Lobby Day, the day One Colorado sets aside to lead queer folks in lobbying to support queer-affirming bills. However, the bill still has a way to go before it makes it to Polis’ desk.