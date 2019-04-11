Colorado courts are jumbled up in a state fund puzzle that is riskily requiring more allocations than accessible. As a result, this could be putting much-needed education renovations at risk.

HB19-1032, known as the Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education bill, is intended to amend currently existing laws by clarifying content requirements for public schools that offer sex ed. Ultimately, if passed, it would prohibit instruction from teaching or endorsing religious ideology, the use of stigmatizing and shame-based language, applying gender norms and gender stereotypes, and would require inclusion of the relational and sexual experiences of LGBTQ people.

With the House and Senate recently pushing through a $70 million boost to transportation, as well as the free full-day kindergarten initiative passed by Polis last week, any extra funding has become limited, to say the least.

While this bill is currently under consideration, the hefty price tag of $1 million in grants would be required in order to enact all the changes needed for new sex ed programming, which could be the detrimental end of its ride in the courts.

The next step for HB19-1032 is in House Appropriations on Friday, which may determine the continuation or squashing of recent attempts at making sex ed more inclusive and, well, educational.